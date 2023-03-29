NIH releases data showing more clinical trial sponsors are reporting results, but most miss deadlines

In response to mounting criticism, the National Institutes of Health posted data that shows an improvement in the reporting of results from clinical trials sponsored by the agency.

In fiscal year 2022, 41% of trial results were submitted to the ClinicalTrials.gov federal database, compared with 34% in the previous year and just 29% in fiscal year 2020. In fact, the vast majority of results — 96%, on average — were eventually submitted to the database. But results for most of the trials were late, with just over one-third submitted by the obligatory due dates.