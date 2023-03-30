Pharmalittle: FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan; J&J exits the race for the first RSV vaccine

Rise and shine, another busy day is on the way. We can tell because the official mascot got an early start chasing down cats, squirrels, and other creatures darting about the Pharmalot campus. And then there is the noisy parade of vehicles passing nearby on their way to who knows what? As for us, we are firing up the trusty coffee kettle to brew another cup of stimulation. Our choice today is roasted coconut. Please feel free to join us. Meanwhile, the time has come to get cracking. So here is the latest laundry list of interesting items for you to peruse. We hope you have a smashing day and, of course, do keep in touch. Best of luck, everyone. …

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved selling Narcan — the brand name for naloxone — without a prescription, setting the overdose-reversing drug on course to become the first opioid treatment drug to be sold over the counter, the Associated Press writes. The move has long been sought by some advocates as a way to improve access to a lifesaving drug, though the exact impact will not be clear immediately. For the moment, the cost is also unknown since the manufacturer, Emergent BioSolutions, has not disclosed a price, although the company did say the treatment should be on store shelves and at online retailers by late summer.