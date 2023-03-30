 Skip to Main Content
Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review ‘skinny labeling’ and generic drug access

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman March 30, 2023

Supreme Court opioid prescribing
Alex Hogan/STAT

The U.S. solicitor general urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a controversy over so-called skinny labels for medicines, arguing that an appeals court finding threatens the availability of lower-cost generic drugs.

Skinny labeling refers to a process in which a generic company seeks regulatory approval to market its medicine for a specific use, but not other patented uses for which a brand-name drug is prescribed. For instance, a generic drug could be marketed to treat one type of heart problem, but not another. In doing so, the generic company seeks to avoid lawsuits claiming patent infringement.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

