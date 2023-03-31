 Skip to Main Content
European Union drug pricing proposal for the pandemic treaty generates pushback

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman March 31, 2023

Worldwide Covid-19 vaccinations
Adobe

Amid treaty talks to create equitable access to medical products during pandemics, the European Union has proposed pricing language that may put the pharmaceutical industry and advocacy groups on a collision course.

In a proposal submitted earlier this week, the European Union suggested middle-income countries could pay so-called tiered pricing for drugs, vaccines, and other medical products needed during a pandemic. Tiered pricing refers to a range of prices based on different variables, and in this case would involve a country’s population, epidemiological situation, income level, and ability to pay.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

