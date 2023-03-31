European Union drug pricing proposal for the pandemic treaty generates pushback

Amid treaty talks to create equitable access to medical products during pandemics, the European Union has proposed pricing language that may put the pharmaceutical industry and advocacy groups on a collision course.

In a proposal submitted earlier this week, the European Union suggested middle-income countries could pay so-called tiered pricing for drugs, vaccines, and other medical products needed during a pandemic. Tiered pricing refers to a range of prices based on different variables, and in this case would involve a country’s population, epidemiological situation, income level, and ability to pay.