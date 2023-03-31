 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
The Obesity Revolution
Health
Biotech
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Exclusive
STAT+

FDA report details problems at Global Pharma plant involved in eye drop recall

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman March 31, 2023

Reprints
Facebook eyeball
LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

Global Pharma Healthcare, whose eye drops have been linked to dozens of serious reactions, failed to follow numerous procedures to ensure its products did not become contaminated, according to a Food and Drug Administration inspection report obtained by STAT.

During a recent visit to the facility in Tamil Nadu, India, agency inspectors found the company failed to take basic steps during sterilization, relied on deficient manufacturing processes and methods to ensure and verify sterility, and did not have adequate systems to create aseptic conditions, among other issues.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog…
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog in the night-time
Our child received a devastating diagnosis before she was…
Our child received a devastating diagnosis before she was born. We decided to protect her
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings
Pharmalittle: Judge blocks required ACA coverage for preventive care;…
Pharmalittle: Judge blocks required ACA coverage for preventive care; Supreme Court urged to review skinny label…
3 keys to successful biopharma-academia drug development collaborations
3 keys to successful biopharma-academia drug development collaborations
Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review ‘skinny labeling’…
Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review ‘skinny labeling’ and generic drug access

Recommended Stories