Inflation caused a sizable drop in net drug prices in late 2022, analysis finds

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman March 31, 2023

Adobe

Amid ongoing debate over the cost of prescription medicines, a new analysis finds that brand-name drug makers increased their wholesale prices by 5% in the fourth quarter last year, up from 4.3% a year earlier and 4.9% in the previous quarter. But when accounting for inflation, wholesale prices fell by 3%, although further changes this year are likely to more closely mirror inflation.

At the same time, net prices health plans paid for medicines — after subtracting rebates, discounts, and fees — dropped by 0.4%. But again, after considering inflation, net prices actually fell 8.5%, compared with 8.2% in the third quarter of 2022. This was the largest quarterly decline in real terms seen by SSR Health, a research firm that tracks the pharmaceutical industry and conducted the new analysis.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

