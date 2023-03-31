Pharmalittle: Judge blocks required ACA coverage for preventive care; Supreme Court urged to review skinny label case

And so, another working week will soon draw to a close. Not a moment too soon, yes? This is, you may recall, our treasured signal to daydream about weekend plans. Our agenda is still in the works, but we expect to keep busy since the official mascot has a sleepover with a friend. Otherwise, we have sundry errands to run, and will catch up on our reading and hold the de rigeur listening party with Mrs. Pharmalot. The rotation will include this, this and this. And what about you? Now that spring has sprung, the great outdoors are beckoning. But if the weather does not cooperate, you could curl up in front of the telly and binge-watch. Or you could make time to reach out to someone special. Well, whatever you do, have a grand time. But be safe. Enjoy, and see you soon. …

A U.S. federal judge reversed a major Obamacare provision requiring plans to cover preventive care ranging from cancer and chronic disease screenings to pregnancy care and certain drugs, STAT writes. The ruling could deal a massive blow to President Joe Biden’s moonshot goal of slashing cancer rates through early screenings. It also leaves the door open for insurers to refuse coverage of statins, drugs preventing HIV transmission known as PrEP, and a vast range of health screenings recommended by federal officials. Besides the cost of PrEP itself, the task force also requires coverage of related bloodwork and testing that can run into thousands of dollars per patient.