Pharmalittle: A ‘King Kong’ of weight-loss drugs is looming; FTC orders Illumina to divest Grail

People who are overweight are flocking to a drug called Ozempic to slim down, but looming is an even more powerful weight-loss treatment called Mounjaro, The Wall Street Journal says. The Eli Lilly diabetes drug helped a typical person with obesity who weighed 230 pounds lose up to 50 pounds during a test period of nearly 17 months. No anti-obesity drug has ever safely made such a difference. In the coming months, it is widely expected to get the go-ahead from U.S. health regulators to be prescribed for losing weight and keeping it off, Mounjaro could be one of the highest-selling drugs of all time with annual sales exceeding $25 billion. One diabetes doctor called it a “King Kong” of diet drugs.