 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
The Obesity Revolution
STAT+
Biotech
Health
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pharmalittle: A ‘King Kong’ of weight-loss drugs is looming; FTC orders Illumina to divest Grail

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman April 4, 2023

Reprints
Alex Hogan/STAT

Hello, everyone, and how are you today? We are doing just fine, thank you, since a cool breeze and sunny skies are enveloping the Pharmalot campus. Moreover, the official mascot is happily occupied since his favorite playmate is here for a week-long slumber party. Squirrels beware. This leaves us to focus on matters at hand, which start with brewing cups of stimulation — butter pecan, for those keeping track — and foraging for items of interest. Speaking of which, here is a new batch. Hope your day goes well, and do keep us in mind when something saucy occurs. …

People who are overweight are flocking to a drug called Ozempic to slim down, but looming is an even more powerful weight-loss treatment called Mounjaro, The Wall Street Journal says. The Eli Lilly diabetes drug helped a typical person with obesity who weighed 230 pounds lose up to 50 pounds during a test period of nearly 17 months. No anti-obesity drug has ever safely made such a difference. In the coming months, it is widely expected to get the go-ahead from U.S. health regulators to be prescribed for losing weight and keeping it off, Mounjaro could be one of the highest-selling drugs of all time with annual sales exceeding $25 billion. One diabetes doctor called it a “King Kong” of diet drugs.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Emergency rooms need clear guidelines about how to handle…
Emergency rooms need clear guidelines about how to handle law enforcement
‘Microdosing’ is touted by ’shroomers and Reddit users. Science…
‘Microdosing’ is touted by ’shroomers and Reddit users. Science is starting to test their claims —…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
From a public library whiteboard, a $350 million biotech…
From a public library whiteboard, a $350 million biotech venture fund
The Q2 health tech tracker: 13 key industry events…
The Q2 health tech tracker: 13 key industry events and milestones to watch
FTC tells Illumina to divest Grail, boosting Icahn’s case
FTC tells Illumina to divest Grail, boosting Icahn’s case

Recommended Stories