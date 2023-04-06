Brazilian government advisory committee says a Vertex cystic fibrosis drug is not cost-effective and should not be reimbursed

A Brazilian government advisory committee recommended that the health ministry not pay for a cystic fibrosis treatment made by Vertex Pharmaceuticals after deciding the drug is not cost-effective, the latest clash over access to the expensive but groundbreaking medicine.

The decision by the National Committee for Health Technology Incorporation, also known as Conitec, is not final, because a protracted public consultation will still occur over the drug, called Trikafta. The treatment is a combination of three Vertex medicines and is effective in treating roughly 90% of people with cystic fibrosis, which severely damages the lungs and greatly limits life expectancy.