 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Pharmalot
The Obesity Revolution
Health
Biotech
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Brazilian government advisory committee says a Vertex cystic fibrosis drug is not cost-effective and should not be reimbursed

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman April 6, 2023

Reprints
Vertex
Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

A Brazilian government advisory committee recommended that the health ministry not pay for a cystic fibrosis treatment made by Vertex Pharmaceuticals after deciding the drug is not cost-effective, the latest clash over access to the expensive but groundbreaking medicine.

The decision by the National Committee for Health Technology Incorporation, also known as Conitec, is not final, because a protracted public consultation will still occur over the drug, called Trikafta. The treatment is a combination of three Vertex medicines and is effective in treating roughly 90% of people with cystic fibrosis, which severely damages the lungs and greatly limits life expectancy.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Genentech review of Tessier-Lavigne paper finds no evidence of…
Genentech review of Tessier-Lavigne paper finds no evidence of fraud — but hints at a different…
Research misconduct allegations put Stanford’s president — and science…
Research misconduct allegations put Stanford’s president — and science — under an uncomfortable spotlight
Medicare Advantage plans will have to stop denying required…
Medicare Advantage plans will have to stop denying required care, federal officials say
FDA withdraws approval of controversial drug to prevent preterm…
FDA withdraws approval of controversial drug to prevent preterm births
To make immunotherapy safe for brain tumors, researchers will…
To make immunotherapy safe for brain tumors, researchers will have to tackle new risks
Pharmalittle: Weight-loss drug ads pose new oversight challenge; will…
Pharmalittle: Weight-loss drug ads pose new oversight challenge; will the new Bayer CEO split the company?

Recommended Stories