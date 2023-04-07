 Skip to Main Content
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman April 7, 2023

Christopher Winrow (Courtesy)

Hired someone new and exciting? Promoted a rising star? Finally solved that hard-to-fill spot? Share the news with us, and we’ll share it with others. That’s right. Send us your changes, and we’ll find a home for them. Don’t be shy. Everyone wants to know who is coming and going.

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Lucy Therapeutics hired Christopher Winrow as chief scientific officer. Previously, he worked at Cyclerion, where he was vice president, head of translational medicine.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

