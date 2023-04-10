Pharmalittle: Abortion pill ruling could threaten FDA approval authority; Lilly CEO warns EU pharma legislation will hurt innovation

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to another working week. We hope the weekend respite was relaxing and invigorating, because that oh-so familiar routine of online meetings, phone calls, and deadlines has predictably returned. But you knew this would happen, yes? After all, the world — such as it is — keeps spinning. So time to give it a nudge in a better direction with a cup of stimulation. Our choice today is chocolate cappuccino. Please feel free to join us. Meanwhile, here is the latest menu of tidbits to get you started. We hope your day goes well and you conquer the world. And of course, please do keep in touch. …

The ruling by a U.S. federal judge to revoke longstanding U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of the abortion pill mifepristone poses threats to U.S. government regulatory authority that could go far beyond one drug, The New York Times explains. The decision by a Texas judge appears to be the first time a court has moved toward ordering removal of an approved drug from the market over the objection of the F.D.A. The initial ruling could open the door to lawsuits to contest approvals or regulatory decisions related to other medications. If upheld, the decision would shake the very framework of the pharmaceutical industry’s reliance on the FDA pathways for developing new drugs.