Pharmalittle: Pharma execs call for reversal of abortion pill ruling; U.S. to spend $5 billion to speed Covid-19 treatments

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman April 11, 2023

Alex Hogan/STAT

Top of the morning to you, and a fine one it is. Clear blue skies can be seen from our perch, the official mascot is happily bounding about the grounds, and our personal to-do list is actually looking a wee bit shorter today. So to celebrate, we are firing up the trusty coffee kettle for another cup of stimulation. Our fixation today is the aromatic cinnamon dolce. By all means, please feel free to join us. Meanwhile, we have assembled the latest list of interesting items for you to peruse. And we hope your journey is meaningful and productive. Best of luck and, as always, do stay in touch. We always appreciate your feedback. …

A dueling pair of federal court decisions has thrown the fate of the abortion pill mifepristone into jeopardy — and left regulators and drugmakers navigating uncharted territory, STAT notes. Meanwhile, hundreds of pharmaceutical and biotech executives argued that a ruling by a U.S. federal judge in Texas ignored both scientific and legal precedent and, if the ruling stood, it would create uncertainty for their industry. In an open letter, they called for a “reversal” of the court ruling that invalidated approval of the abortion pill and said they “stand together to unequivocally support the continued authority” of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to regulate new medicines.

