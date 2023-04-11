 Skip to Main Content
How many? One-third of late-stage trials testing multiple sclerosis drugs were never published

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman April 11, 2023

The results from more than one-third of late-stage clinical trials that tested multiple sclerosis drugs were never published in peer-reviewed journals — and studies with negative or inconclusive findings were more likely to remain unpublished, according to a new analysis.

Specifically, the study looked at 150 Phase 3 and Phase 4 trials and found that results remained for 54 were still unpublished, on average, more than six years after being completed. But a favorable primary outcome and reaching the planned sample size dramatically increased the chances of being published in a medical journal — by 12 and 42 times, respectively.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

