How many? One-third of late-stage trials testing multiple sclerosis drugs were never published

The results from more than one-third of late-stage clinical trials that tested multiple sclerosis drugs were never published in peer-reviewed journals — and studies with negative or inconclusive findings were more likely to remain unpublished, according to a new analysis.

Specifically, the study looked at 150 Phase 3 and Phase 4 trials and found that results remained for 54 were still unpublished, on average, more than six years after being completed. But a favorable primary outcome and reaching the planned sample size dramatically increased the chances of being published in a medical journal — by 12 and 42 times, respectively.