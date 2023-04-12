Sickle cell gene therapies could be cost-effective even if priced as high as $1.9 million

As the U.S. health care system prepares for expensive gene therapies, a preliminary analysis suggests that a pair of forthcoming treatments for sickle cell disease would be cost-effective if priced as high as $1.9 million, depending upon certain variables.

The medications — one is being developed by Bluebird Bio and the other by a partnership between Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics — have not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. As a result, pricing has not been disclosed, but analyst estimates have suggested the treatments may be priced at roughly $2 million.