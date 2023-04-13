‘Style over substance?’ Express Scripts launches new pricing plan amid rising scrutiny of PBMs

Amid increasing scrutiny of pharmacy benefit managers, Express Scripts is launching a new pricing plan that is designed to provide a clearer view on what its clients are paying for prescription medicines.

The company, which is unit of the Cigna insurance giant, will market a “fully transparent” option that involves charging a flat monthly fee for each client and passing along all rebates obtained from drugmakers. Express Scripts will also offer a plan that caps patient out-of-pocket costs from $5 to $45 for a prescription, depending upon the drug.