Medicare advisers endorse reforms to lower drug spending

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman April 13, 2023




In the latest move to address prescription drug pricing, the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission unanimously approved three recommendations to address the cost of certain medicines covered by the program.

One recommendation is to lower prices for drugs that were endorsed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under its accelerated approval program but for which a clinical benefit was not confirmed. Another would allow the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to bundle similar drugs into a shared payment system. And the third would replace a long-standing payment formula for physicians.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

