Pharmalittle: Telehealth abortion providers are scrambling; Express Scripts launches new pricing plan amid PBM scrutiny

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman April 14, 2023

Alex Hogan/STAT

And so, another working week will soon draw to a close. Not a moment too soon, yes? This is, you may recall, our treasured signal to daydream about weekend plans. Our agenda is still shaping up, but we hope to check in on the Pharmalot ancestors, promenade with the official mascot, socialize with some neighbors, and hold another listening party with Mrs. Pharmalot (the rotation will include this, this, this and this). And what about you? This is a fine time to enjoy the great outdoors. So perhaps a drive in the country or a jaunt to a beach is in order. Feeling ambitious? You could clean out your castle and — if it warrants — set things aside to hold a yard sale. A little extra cash never hurts, does it? Or you could simply plan the rest of your life. Well, whatever you do, have a grand time. But be safe. Enjoy, and see you soon. …

Less than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court declared it was ceding the matter of abortion to elected officials, the justices are poised to consider whether the most common method of ending pregnancies can be sharply curtailed in states where abortion remains legal, not just where it is illegal, The New York Times writes. After a federal appeals court imposed several barriers to access to an abortion pill late Wednesday night, the Justice Department announced on Thursday that it would seek emergency relief from the justices, asking them to block the ruling while a fast-tracked appeal moved forward. More from STAT.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

