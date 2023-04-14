Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Rocket Pharmaceuticals hired Mark White as chief medical officer. Previously, he worked at AstraZeneca, where he was global franchise head, respiratory and inflammation.