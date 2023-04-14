 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
First Opinion
Biotech
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman April 14, 2023

Reprints
Pharmalot Coming/Going STILL
Alex Hogan/STAT

Hired someone new and exciting? Promoted a rising star? Finally solved that hard-to-fill spot? Share the news with us, and we’ll share it with others. That’s right. Send us your changes, and we’ll find a home for them. Don’t be shy. Everyone wants to know who is coming and going.

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Rocket Pharmaceuticals hired Mark White as chief medical officer. Previously, he worked at AstraZeneca, where he was global franchise head, respiratory and inflammation.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

In counties with more Black doctors, Black people live…
In counties with more Black doctors, Black people live longer, ‘astonishing’ study finds
I’m a biopharma supply chain specialist — and even…
I’m a biopharma supply chain specialist — and even I can’t find the Adderall I’m prescribed
When women are denied an abortion, their children fare…
When women are denied an abortion, their children fare worse than peers
UnitedHealth says medical costs aren’t soaring. The reality is…
UnitedHealth says medical costs aren’t soaring. The reality is murkier
Pharmalittle: Telehealth abortion providers are scrambling; Express Scripts launches…
Pharmalittle: Telehealth abortion providers are scrambling; Express Scripts launches new pricing plan amid PBM scrutiny
‘Style over substance?’ Express Scripts launches new pricing plan…
‘Style over substance?’ Express Scripts launches new pricing plan amid rising scrutiny of PBMs

Recommended Stories