Most large U.S. funders of clinical research have poor transparency policies, analysis finds

By Ed Silverman April 17, 2023

Failure to report clinical trial data can affect future research strategies and patient safety.
APStock

Amid ongoing concern over clinical trial transparency, a new analysis finds that only 37% of the 14 largest public and philanthropic organizations that fund clinical research in the U.S. have implemented the best disclosure practices recommended by the World Health Organization.

On a bright note, all 14 organizations required open access publishing, which refers to freely available, online distribution. But on other measures, many organizations fell short – only nine required trials to be registered with ClinicalTrials.gov, a federal government database, in advance. Just six required results to be posted to the site within 12 months after a study was completed.

