Most large U.S. funders of clinical research have poor transparency policies, analysis finds

Amid ongoing concern over clinical trial transparency, a new analysis finds that only 37% of the 14 largest public and philanthropic organizations that fund clinical research in the U.S. have implemented the best disclosure practices recommended by the World Health Organization.

On a bright note, all 14 organizations required open access publishing, which refers to freely available, online distribution. But on other measures, many organizations fell short – only nine required trials to be registered with ClinicalTrials.gov, a federal government database, in advance. Just six required results to be posted to the site within 12 months after a study was completed.