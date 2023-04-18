Mark Cuban’s drug company creates a pharmacy network to challenge PBMs

In its latest bid to upend the pharmaceutical supply chain, the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company has enlisted three dozen pharmacies around the U.S. that will accept a card that consumers can use to purchase prescription medicines at lower prices.

The move appears to be a modest start toward creating a larger network of retail pharmacies that could compete with popular discount websites such as GoodRx. But this may also pose a challenge to pharmacy benefit managers, which create their own networks for health plans and employers that are always looking to reduce health care spending, according to one industry expert.