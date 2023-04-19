 Skip to Main Content
Pharmalittle: GSK manufacturing workers in the U.K. to strike in May; weight-loss drugs prompt strange dreams

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman April 19, 2023

Good morning, everyone, and how are you today? We are doing just fine, thank you. Given that this is already the middle of the week and we have survived this far, no reason not to continue, yes? Just consider the alternatives. In fact, this modest accomplishment calls for celebration. So please join us in quaffing a ritual cup of needed stimulation. Our choice today is blueberry cobbler. Meanwhile, here are a few items of interest to help you along. Once again, we hope you have a successful day and, of course, keep in touch. We enjoy hearing your tips and tidbits. …

Hundreds of GSK workers have voted to stage a series of walkouts at U.K. manufacturing sites in May over a pay dispute, in what could be a first at the company, Reuters tells us. The Unite labor union said its 750 members voted to go on strike, having turned down a 6% raise and one-time payment of $1,615, describing it as “significantly below inflation.” Unite said the strike will occur at six sites — Barnard Castle, Irvine, Montrose, Ware, Worthing, and Ulverston — on different dates at different times. A GSK spokesperson said the company was “disappointed” Unite decided to strike “despite receiving a final offer,” which it called “an overall package equivalent to a 9.7% increase.”

