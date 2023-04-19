STAT-Harris Poll: Most Americans are worried about RSV

A majority of Americans are concerned about the health threat posed by the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and are particularly worried that their children or older relatives may contract the illness, according to a new survey by STAT and The Harris Poll.

Nearly half of Americans — or 46% — say they are familiar with RSV, a common respiratory virus that has made headlines because it can be especially serious for infants and older adults. Last fall, scores of infants and toddlers across the United States were hospitalized with RSV, overwhelming hospitals already strained by other viruses, such as influenza.