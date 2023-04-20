 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Health
First Opinion
Biotech
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pharmalittle: White House to tap cancer center chief to lead NIH; generic abortion pill maker sues FDA

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman April 20, 2023

Reprints
Alex Hogan/STAT

Top of the morning to you. Gray skies are hovering over the Pharmalot campus right now, but our spirits remain sunny, nonetheless. Why? We will trot out a bit of insight from the Morning Mayor, who would say, “Every new day should be unwrapped like a precious gift.” To celebrate the notion, we are brewing still more cups of stimulation and invite you to join us. Remember, a prescription is not required. Our choice today is chocolate raspberry. Meanwhile, here are a few items of interest. Hope you have a smashing day and, of course, do stay in touch …

The White House plans to nominate Monica Bertagnolli, a cancer surgeon who became director of the National Cancer Institute last fall, to lead the National Institutes of Health, according to The Washington Post. The federal agency has not had a permanent director since December 2021, when Francis Collins, the longtime head of NIH — known for his landmark genetics discoveries and ability to cajole funding from Congress — stepped down. Lawrence Tabak, an NIH administrator, has been serving as acting director. If nominated, Bertagnolli, who was diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after assuming her leadership role at the NCI, would have to be confirmed by the Senate.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Key senators make a big pivot on bipartisan insulin…
Key senators make a big pivot on bipartisan insulin cost proposal
I’m a medical resident. I want to pause the…
I’m a medical resident. I want to pause the drive to unionize hospital trainees
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Pharmalittle: Lilly expects Medicare to back down on Alzheimer’s…
Pharmalittle: Lilly expects Medicare to back down on Alzheimer’s drug coverage; key senators change insulin cap…
FTC countersues HCA, Louisiana hospital system to stop acquisitions
FTC countersues HCA, Louisiana hospital system to stop acquisitions
Listen: Sarepta’s pivotal moment, biotech’s big week, & the…
Listen: Sarepta’s pivotal moment, biotech’s big week, & the future of Covid boosters

Recommended Stories