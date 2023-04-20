Pharmalittle: White House to tap cancer center chief to lead NIH; generic abortion pill maker sues FDA

Top of the morning to you. Gray skies are hovering over the Pharmalot campus right now, but our spirits remain sunny, nonetheless. Why? We will trot out a bit of insight from the Morning Mayor, who would say, “Every new day should be unwrapped like a precious gift.” To celebrate the notion, we are brewing still more cups of stimulation and invite you to join us. Remember, a prescription is not required. Our choice today is chocolate raspberry. Meanwhile, here are a few items of interest. Hope you have a smashing day and, of course, do stay in touch …

The White House plans to nominate Monica Bertagnolli, a cancer surgeon who became director of the National Cancer Institute last fall, to lead the National Institutes of Health, according to The Washington Post. The federal agency has not had a permanent director since December 2021, when Francis Collins, the longtime head of NIH — known for his landmark genetics discoveries and ability to cajole funding from Congress — stepped down. Lawrence Tabak, an NIH administrator, has been serving as acting director. If nominated, Bertagnolli, who was diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after assuming her leadership role at the NCI, would have to be confirmed by the Senate.