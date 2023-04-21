Pharmalittle: Lilly expects Medicare to back down on Alzheimer’s drug coverage; key senators change insulin cap proposal

And so, another working week will soon draw to a close. Not a moment too soon, yes? This is, you may recall, our treasured signal to daydream about weekend plans. Our agenda is filling up quickly as we expect a visitor from ancient times, promenade extensively with the official mascot, and plan to escort Mrs. Pharmalot to a musical outing. Speaking of which, the rotation for our listening party will include this, this, this and this. And what about you? Once again, this is a fine time to enjoy the great outdoors — lakes, beaches and woods are beckoning (but watch out for ticks). This may be an opportunity to catch up on your reading or do some binge watching in front of the telly. Or you could reach out to someone special. Well, whatever you do, have a grand time. But be safe — be careful when knocking on doors. Enjoy, and see you soon …

Eli Lilly expects Medicare to back down from strict coverage limits on new Alzheimer’s drugs as more evidence emerges in coming weeks showing that clearing amyloid brain plaques can help patients, Reuters tells us. Lilly plans to release results from a trial of its experimental drug before the end of June. More data on Leqembi, a drug from Eisai and Biogen, is also expected in coming months. Currently, Medicare will only pay for anti-amyloid drugs approved under the less rigorous accelerated review if patients are enrolled in a clinical trial. Leqembi received accelerated approval from the Food and Drug Administration earlier this year, and a decision on full approval is due by July.