 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Pharmalot
STAT+
Biotech
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman April 21, 2023

Reprints
Pharmalot Coming/Going STILL
Alex Hogan/STAT
a woman with long dark hair standing in front of a blue mantelpiece with decorations on it, holding a saxophone. she is smiling at the camera
Alia Rashid (Courtesy)

Hired someone new and exciting? Promoted a rising star? Finally solved that hard-to-fill spot? Share the news with us, and we’ll share it with others. That’s right. Send us your changes, and we’ll find a home for them. Don’t be shy. Everyone wants to know who is coming and going.

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Ascidian Therapeutics hired Alia Rashid as vice president, clinical development. Previously, she worked at Editas Medicine, where she was senior director, clinical development lead, ophthalmology.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

I’m a medical resident. I want to pause the…
I’m a medical resident. I want to pause the drive to unionize hospital trainees
Drug used to halt puberty in children may cause…
Drug used to halt puberty in children may cause lasting health problems
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Supreme Court maintains access to abortion pill mifepristone, at…
Supreme Court maintains access to abortion pill mifepristone, at least for now
HCA bags big first quarter as patient volumes soar
HCA bags big first quarter as patient volumes soar
Pharmalittle: Lilly expects Medicare to back down on Alzheimer’s…
Pharmalittle: Lilly expects Medicare to back down on Alzheimer’s drug coverage; key senators change insulin cap…

Recommended Stories