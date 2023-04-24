 Skip to Main Content
‘A tug of war’: Europe braces for new legislation with far-reaching impacts on pharma and patients

  Ed Silverman
  Andrew Joseph

By Ed Silverman and Andrew Joseph April 24, 2023

Silhouette of three EU leaders speaking — Pharmalot coverage from STAT
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

After more than two years of planning, the European Commission on Wednesday will release long-awaited draft legislation poised to transform the way medicines are brought to market and accessed across much of Europe.

The far-reaching and ambitious effort includes proposals that could upend the status quo — reworking incentives for drug development, preparing for drug shortages, altering the availability of medicines throughout the European Union, and streamlining the European Medicines Agency in order to speed drug approvals, among other things.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Andrew Joseph

Andrew Joseph

Europe Correspondent

Andrew Joseph covers health, medicine, and the biopharma industry in Europe.

