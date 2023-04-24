‘A tug of war’: Europe braces for new legislation with far-reaching impacts on pharma and patients

After more than two years of planning, the European Commission on Wednesday will release long-awaited draft legislation poised to transform the way medicines are brought to market and accessed across much of Europe.

The far-reaching and ambitious effort includes proposals that could upend the status quo — reworking incentives for drug development, preparing for drug shortages, altering the availability of medicines throughout the European Union, and streamlining the European Medicines Agency in order to speed drug approvals, among other things.