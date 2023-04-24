 Skip to Main Content
Maryland pushes first-of-its-kind bill to promote alternatives to animals in biomedical research

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman April 24, 2023

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP/Getty Images

Amid a push to use fewer animals in medical research, Maryland is on the verge of becoming the first state to adopt a law that would make a dedicated investment in alternative approaches.

Earlier this month, the legislature passed a bill that does not prohibit the use of animals such as monkeys or dogs in research, but would require universities and companies that do so in the state to contribute to a new fund. A state agency would then issue grants from that fund for alternate forms of research, such as cell-based assays, organs-on-a-chip, and computer models.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

