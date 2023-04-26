Pharmalittle: EU unveils sweeping pharma reforms; new eye drug helps Roche beat the street

Hello, everyone. Damian Garde here, filling in for Ed Silverman once more as the working week wends to its middle. May your day of meetings, deadlines, and questionably necessary video calls be that much brighter with the light of the weekend now in sight. In the meantime, here’s your regular array of tidbits to get the day started, and, as always, do stay in touch. …

The European Union published some long-awaited details on its proposed overhaul of pharmaceutical regulations, Reuters tells us, setting up a fight with drugmakers over the biggest potential reforms in decades. The EU’s changes are meant to ensure all Europeans have access to new medicines, ending the wide disparities in availability and cost between member states. The drug industry argues the proposed reforms go too far, warning that strict regulations will lead companies to invest their resources elsewhere.