 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
STAT+
Health
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pharmalittle: Lilly’s Mounjaro helped people lose 15.7% of body weight; Sanofi earnings boosted by Dupixent

  • Andrew Joseph

By Andrew Joseph April 27, 2023

Reprints
Alex Hogan/STAT

Good morning everyone, from STAT reporter Andrew Joseph here filling in for Ed. Or, if I’m being honest, good afternoon. No, this is not some snap in the space-time continuum. Rather, I’m writing to you from STAT’s new outpost in London. That’s right, STAT’s gone global. I’ve moved over here to expand our coverage of European biopharma and health news, so do get in touch if you have ideas for what I should be taking a look at. Now, enough delay. On to the pharma headlines you seek. …

Eli Lilly’s drug Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes helped people who are also overweight or obese lose up to 15.7% of their body weight, in a new study that could pave the way for Lilly to promote the drug as a weight-loss treatment, the Wall Street Journal writes. Lilly said that with the new data, it will complete in the coming weeks an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market Mounjaro as an anti-obesity treatment, which could enable an FDA decision by the end of the year. Lilly’s Mounjaro was approved last year as a diabetes treatment, though some people already use it off-label for weight loss. Also Thursday, Lilly raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts after topping first-quarter sales estimates, thanks to demand for Mounjaro, Reuters tells us.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Andrew Joseph

Andrew Joseph

Europe Correspondent

Andrew Joseph covers health, medicine, and the biopharma industry in Europe.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

FDA warns of security vulnerability in Illumina’s DNA sequencing…
FDA warns of security vulnerability in Illumina’s DNA sequencing machines
Kaiser Permanente to acquire Geisinger in blockbuster deal
Kaiser Permanente to acquire Geisinger in blockbuster deal
Flawed herpes testing leads to many false positives —…
Flawed herpes testing leads to many false positives — and needless suffering
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings
Pharmalittle: Amgen ends two lupus programs; Illumina sequencers have…
Pharmalittle: Amgen ends two lupus programs; Illumina sequencers have security vulnerability
Covid-19 burnished pharma’s reputation among patient groups, but access…
Covid-19 burnished pharma’s reputation among patient groups, but access to medicines is now an issue

Recommended Stories