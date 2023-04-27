Pharmalittle: Lilly’s Mounjaro helped people lose 15.7% of body weight; Sanofi earnings boosted by Dupixent

Good morning everyone, from STAT reporter Andrew Joseph here filling in for Ed. Or, if I’m being honest, good afternoon. No, this is not some snap in the space-time continuum. Rather, I’m writing to you from STAT’s new outpost in London. That’s right, STAT’s gone global. I’ve moved over here to expand our coverage of European biopharma and health news, so do get in touch if you have ideas for what I should be taking a look at. Now, enough delay. On to the pharma headlines you seek. …

Eli Lilly’s drug Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes helped people who are also overweight or obese lose up to 15.7% of their body weight, in a new study that could pave the way for Lilly to promote the drug as a weight-loss treatment, the Wall Street Journal writes. Lilly said that with the new data, it will complete in the coming weeks an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market Mounjaro as an anti-obesity treatment, which could enable an FDA decision by the end of the year. Lilly’s Mounjaro was approved last year as a diabetes treatment, though some people already use it off-label for weight loss. Also Thursday, Lilly raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts after topping first-quarter sales estimates, thanks to demand for Mounjaro, Reuters tells us.