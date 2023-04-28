 Skip to Main Content
Pharmalittle: Amgen ends two lupus programs; Illumina sequencers have security vulnerability

  Andrew Joseph

By Andrew Joseph April 28, 2023

Alex Hogan/STAT

Hello and happy Friday, with STAT reporter Andrew Joseph here steering the ship in place of Ed for the day. We’re treating ourselves to a cappuccino at the moment, which will perhaps inspire some of you to get yourself your own Friday reward. Or maybe the promise of a weekend is all that you need to get you through today. In the meantime, a few headlines for you. …

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry enjoyed something of an afterglow, as far as patient advocacy groups were concerned, but that glow is fading, STAT writes. On one hand, a new survey found, 60% of patient groups believed brand-name drugmakers maintained an “excellent” or “good” corporate reputation in 2022, which was up ever-so-slightly from 59% the year before. But just 32% of these groups reported that the 42 brand-name companies examined did an “excellent” or “good” job of improving access to medicines last year. By comparison, 52% thought the companies did a “fair” to “poor” job of providing access.

Andrew Joseph

Andrew Joseph

Europe Correspondent

Andrew Joseph covers health, medicine, and the biopharma industry in Europe.

