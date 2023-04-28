 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman April 28, 2023

Reprints
Pharmalot Coming/Going STILL
Alex Hogan/STAT
a person wearing a bright blue t shirt and a blue scarf, with light, chin length hair, standing holding a spade in front of a planter. the planter is sitting on a mossy stone wall, with a yard in the background.
Lisa Kjems (Courtesy)

Hired someone new and exciting? Promoted a rising star? Finally solved that hard-to-fill spot? Share the news with us, and we’ll share it with others. That’s right. Send us your changes, and we’ll find a home for them. Don’t be shy. Everyone wants to know who is coming and going.

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Ocelot Bio hired Lise Kjems as chief medical officer. Previously, she worked at Cyclo Therapeutics, where she was also chief medical officer.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

FDA warns of security vulnerability in Illumina’s DNA sequencing…
FDA warns of security vulnerability in Illumina’s DNA sequencing machines
A Parkinson’s ‘game changer,’ backed by Michael J. Fox,…
A Parkinson’s ‘game changer,’ backed by Michael J. Fox, could lead to new diagnostics and, someday,…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Bright Health looks to get out of health insurance…
Bright Health looks to get out of health insurance entirely
Once bullish on digital health, Orexo hits a wall…
Once bullish on digital health, Orexo hits a wall on reimbursement
Pharmalittle: Amgen ends two lupus programs; Illumina sequencers have…
Pharmalittle: Amgen ends two lupus programs; Illumina sequencers have security vulnerability

Recommended Stories