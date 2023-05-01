 Skip to Main Content
Pharmalot
The Obesity Revolution
STAT+
Biotech
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pharmalittle: More biotechs are betting on obesity; Pfizer RSV vaccine faces hurdles in low-income countries

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman May 1, 2023

Alex Hogan/STAT

Good morning, everyone, and nice to see you again after a week-long respite in which we toured historical sites, gazed at the countryside, and walked with llamas (please write us for details). Of course, we hope your own weekend respite was relaxing and invigorating, because that oh-so familiar routine of phone calls, online meetings, and deadlines has returned. To cope, yes, we are brewing and quaffing cups of stimulation. Our choice today is maple bourbon. And you are invited to join us. Meanwhile, here are some tidbits to ease the transition. We hope you have a smashing day and conquer the world. …

A growing number of biotech companies are betting on novel mechanisms to treat obesity, hoping that their products will have a unique edge, like having fewer side effects or helping maintain long-term weight loss, that will resonate with patients and insurers, STAT explains. Nick Williams, a partner at the Medicxi venture capital firm, is seeing 10 times more startup pitches with an obesity bent, compared to a few years ago. The increasing interest in targeting this area indicates how fierce the competition in the obesity market is becoming, and what options could be in store next for patients.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Beyond Wegovy and Ozempic: Biotechs vie for piece of red-hot weight loss market with novel strategies
New mega-deal highlights Geisinger’s fall, and raises concerns about where Kaiser is going next
Carbon Health blasts a major insurer in rare public dispute over coverage
Astellas acquires Iveric Bio for $5.9B, entering competition to treat common cause of vision loss
Sam Waksal and Jeremy Levin plot ‘the turnaround story of the century’
