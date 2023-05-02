 Skip to Main Content
A battle between Gilead and the U.S. government over patents on HIV prevention pills goes to trial

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman May 2, 2023

After years of sparring, the federal government and Gilead Sciences will square off in a Delaware courtroom this week in a bid to settle dueling claims over the rights to a pair of groundbreaking and lucrative HIV prevention pills.

The case has drawn attention because a central theme is the extent to which taxpayer-funded research may be used by a pharmaceutical company to reap enormous profits, and whether the prices charged for any resulting medicine are out of reach for many Americans. The issue has, at times, figured in the larger national debate in the U.S. over the rising cost of prescription drugs.

