Pharmalittle: Lilly’s Alzheimer’s drug slowed cognitive decline; most EU countries back plan to push production of key drugs

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the middle of the week. Congratulations on making it this far, and remember, there are only a few more days until the weekend arrives. So keep plugging away. After all, what are the alternatives? While you ponder the possibilities, we invite you to join us for a delightful cup of stimulation. Remember that no prescription is required, so there is no need to haggle over rebates. Meanwhile, here is the latest menu of tidbits to help you on your way. Have a wonderful day, and please do stay in touch. …

A new Alzheimer’s treatment developed by Eli Lilly slowed the rate of cognitive and functional decline in patients by 35% compared to placebo, paving the way for a submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and boosting hopes for a new class of Alzheimer’s drugs, STAT writes. But the positive outcome of the study involving the drug, called donanemab, could be tempered by the deaths of two patients, and possibly a third, from a type of brain swelling caused by these drugs. The results of the study were reported in a press release and have not yet been reviewed by outside scientists. Lilly said the data will be used to file for full approval with the FDA before the end of June.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

