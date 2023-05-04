 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Health
Biotech
Pharmalot
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pharmalittle: FDA OKs first RSV vaccine for older adults; Lilly Alzheimer’s data puts pressure on Medicare

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman May 4, 2023

Reprints
Alex Hogan/STAT

Rise and shine, another busy day is on the way. We can tell by the volume of email arriving this morning and the cacophony of vehicular sounds outside our window. Since we are on the road, however, finding acceptable cups of stimulation is more challenging than we would like, so we will soon attempt to forage about this foreign land for something suitable. Meanwhile, we have managed to assemble the latest menu of tidbits to help you on your journey, which we hope will be meaningful and productive. So time to get cracking. Have a smashing day everyone and, as always, do keep in touch. We grow lonely when you fail to reach out. …

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration licensed the first-ever vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, completing an elusive quest that has been decades in the making, STAT writes. The GSK shot, called Arexvy, was approved for adults ages 60 and older. GSK beat a crowded field of competitors to cross the finish line first. A vaccine that was developed by Pfizer and aimed at the same demographic is expected to be approved by the end of the month. The Pfizer vaccine has also been tested to protect infants in their first six months of life — the age group at highest risk of being hospitalized with RSV — and is expected to gain FDA approval for that population later this year.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Common injections don’t help knee osteoarthritis more than placebo,…
Common injections don’t help knee osteoarthritis more than placebo, large data review finds
‘Microdosing’ is touted by ’shroomers and Reddit users. Science…
‘Microdosing’ is touted by ’shroomers and Reddit users. Science is starting to test their claims —…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Amid booming demand, Novo to hold back some doses…
Amid booming demand, Novo to hold back some doses of obesity drug Wegovy for new U.S.…
New Eli Lilly Alzheimer’s data poses Medicare coverage conundrum
New Eli Lilly Alzheimer’s data poses Medicare coverage conundrum
CAR-T research is flourishing but is hampered by outdated…
CAR-T research is flourishing but is hampered by outdated precautions, experts say

Recommended Stories