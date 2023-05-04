NIH systems for non-human primate research fall short, threatening biomedical research

Researchers conducting studies in non-human primates are now paying as much as $24,000 for rhesus macaques, up from $8,000 in 2022.

A worsening shortage of non-human primates and an inadequate government response threatens to undermine biomedical research in the U.S. and hamper the ability to respond to public health emergencies, a sweeping new report warns.

Non-human primates represent just 0.5% of the animals used in biomedical research, but can be very valuable due to their similarities to humans on genetic, anatomic, physiologic, and behavioral levels. The use of these animals in early-stage research has led to treatments for a range of conditions, including Parkinson’s and sickle cell disease, and drugs for preventing organ transplant rejection.