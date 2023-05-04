 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

NIH systems for non-human primate research fall short, threatening biomedical research

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman May 4, 2023

Reprints
aged male rhesus macaques
Researchers conducting studies in non-human primates are now paying as much as $24,000 for rhesus macaques, up from $8,000 in 2022. Courtesy Tulane National Primate Research Center

A worsening shortage of non-human primates and an inadequate government response threatens to undermine biomedical research in the U.S. and hamper the ability to respond to public health emergencies, a sweeping new report warns.

Non-human primates represent just 0.5% of the animals used in biomedical research, but can be very valuable due to their similarities to humans on genetic, anatomic, physiologic, and behavioral levels. The use of these animals in early-stage research has led to treatments for a range of conditions, including Parkinson’s and sickle cell disease, and drugs for preventing organ transplant rejection.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

WATCH: Why do fingernails fall off when they’re damaged?
WATCH: Why do fingernails fall off when they’re damaged?
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Dope Sick: A harrowing story of best friends, addiction…
Dope Sick: A harrowing story of best friends, addiction — and a stealth killer
NIH grant recipients often fail to disclose agency support…
NIH grant recipients often fail to disclose agency support in patent applications
Gilead foresees more growth in its HIV drugs
Gilead foresees more growth in its HIV drugs
Senator pushes NIH for ‘formal’ review of Covid response
Senator pushes NIH for ‘formal’ review of Covid response

Recommended Stories