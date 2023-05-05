Pharmalittle: Pfizer and Valneva delay application for Lyme vaccine; Moderna adjusts price for Covid-19 shot

And so, another working week will soon draw to a close. Not a moment too soon, yes? This is, you may recall, our treasured signal to daydream about weekend plans. And our agenda is quite busy. We are returning to the campus after a stint on the road, but then planning to collect our shortest person from an institution of higher learning. Our official mascot will have a friend arrive for an extended sleepover. And we hope to squeeze in another listening party with Mrs. Pharmalot. The rotation will include this, this, this and this. And what about you? Once again, we will note this is a fine time to enjoy the great outdoors — beaches, lakes, and forests are beckoning. Or if you feel like hiding from the world, you could curl up with an e-book or binge-watch by the telly. Feeling social? Reach out to someone special. Well, whatever you do, have a grand time. But be safe. Enjoy, and see you soon. …

Moderna anticipates its updated Covid-19 vaccine to have a list price in a range of $110 to $130 per shot, Politico notes. The price update comes more than a month after lawmakers on the Senate HELP Committee pressed Moderna chief executive officer Stephane Bancel to justify a $130 price point given the $12 billion the government spent to speed the company’s clinical trials and purchase its vaccine. On a first-quarter earnings call with analysis, Moderna chief commercial officer Arpa Garay disclosed that, in the commercial market, the company will be providing differentiated discounts across different payer types, from government agencies to commercial payers.