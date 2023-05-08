 Skip to Main Content
Pharmalittle: FDA panel to review over-the-counter birth control pill; Alzheimer’s drugs may lead to haves and have-nots

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman May 8, 2023

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to another working week. We hope the weekend respite was refreshing and inspiring, because that oh-so familiar routine of online meetings, phone calls, and deadlines has predictably returned. But you knew this would happen, yes? So to cope, we are firing up the trusty coffee kettle to brew some needed cups of delicious stimulation. Our choice today is pistachio creme. Please feel free to join us. Meanwhile, we have assembled the latest line-up of interesting items to help you on your journey, which we hope is meaningful and productive. Have a wonderful day, and do stay in touch. …

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is weighing the first-ever request to make a birth control pill available without a prescription, the Associated Press writes. An FDA advisory panel will meet this week to review an application by Perrigo to sell a decades-old pill over the counter. In an initial review, agency staffers raised several concerns about studies of Opill, citing problems with the reliability of certain data and raising questions about whether women with certain other medical conditions would correctly opt out of taking it. The agency also noted signs that study participants had trouble understanding the labeling instructions.

