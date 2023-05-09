 Skip to Main Content
Gilead defeats federal government in closely watched battle over patents for HIV prevention pills

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman May 9, 2023

Bottles of the HIV prevention pill Truvada are displayed at a pharmacy in San Anselmo, Calif. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A federal jury handed a major win to Gilead Sciences in a closely watched battle with the U.S. government over the rights to groundbreaking HIV prevention pills.

The jury decided Gilead did not infringe on patents held by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and, in fact, that the patents were invalid. The agency helped fund academic research into HIV prevention that later formed the basis for the pills. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services contended that Gilead refused to reach a licensing agreement despite several attempts to strike a deal.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Recommended Stories