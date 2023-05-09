 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
The Obesity Revolution
STAT+
Health
Biotech
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

What FDA mandate? Sun Pharma halts shipments from a plant with a troubled history

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman May 9, 2023

Reprints
The FDA building -- First Opinion coverage from STAT
Adobe

In a fresh sign of quality-control problems in the Indian pharmaceutical industry, the Food and Drug Administration decided that a Sun Pharmaceuticals facility failed to comply with a legal mandate to correct serious shortcomings. As a result, the company has halted exports from the plant to the United States.

At issue is a facility Sun bought eight years ago from Ranbaxy Laboratories, which was a poster child for lax manufacturing standards in India. In 2012, Ranbaxy paid a $350 million fine to U.S. authorities as part of a settlement that saw the company plead guilty to charges of violating drug safety laws, including by falsifying manufacturing data. The company also paid $150 million to settle civil claims.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

FDA reviewers had string of concerns about Sarepta’s gene…
FDA reviewers had string of concerns about Sarepta’s gene therapy for Duchenne, documents show
‘Robbing Peter to pay Paul’: Obesity experts debate risks…
‘Robbing Peter to pay Paul’: Obesity experts debate risks of new weight loss drugs
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Pharmalittle: Gilead wins lawsuit against HHS over HIV pill…
Pharmalittle: Gilead wins lawsuit against HHS over HIV pill patents; most Americans say abortion pill should…
FDA reviewers had string of concerns about Sarepta’s gene…
FDA reviewers had string of concerns about Sarepta’s gene therapy for Duchenne, documents show
Brigham creates institute focused on immunology with record $100…
Brigham creates institute focused on immunology with record $100 million gift

Recommended Stories