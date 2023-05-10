 Skip to Main Content
Pharmalittle: Gilead wins lawsuit against HHS over HIV pill patents; most Americans say abortion pill should remain on the market

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman May 10, 2023

Hello, everyone, and how are you this fine, sunny morning? The middle of the week has arrived, as you may know, so why not celebrate with a delicious cup of stimulation? After all, you made it this far, which is a likely sign of surviving another few days. And of course, no prescription is required, which is a good thing. And while you indulge, you can peruse some of the tidbits we have assembled to help you start the day. Hope you conquer the world and, as always, do keep in touch. We are wired to accept telegrams and postcards, too. …

A U.S. jury handed a major win to Gilead Sciences in a closely watched battle with the U.S. government over the rights to groundbreaking HIV prevention pills, STAT writes. The jury decided Gilead did not infringe on patents held by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and, in fact, that the patents were invalid.  The agency helped fund academic research into HIV prevention that later formed the basis for the pills. The Department of Health and Human Services contended Gilead refused to reach a licensing agreement despite several attempts to strike a deal. This marked the first time the U.S. government filed a patent infringement lawsuit against a pharmaceutical company.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Recommended Stories