AbbVie sues a behind-the-scenes company for exploiting its patient assistance program

AbbVie has filed a lawsuit against a behind-the-scenes company that helps health plan sponsors take advantage of the assistance programs created by drug companies to provide specialty medicines to patients for free.

At issue is a maneuver called alternative funding, which a growing number of drugmakers contend exploits their charitable programs. Basically, a plan sponsor excludes certain expensive drugs from coverage and taps an outside vendor to help patients obtain the medicines for free from patient assistance programs run by drug makers or foundations.