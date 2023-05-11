Pharmalittle: FDA panel recommends first OTC birth control pill; Senate hearing on insulin costs satisfies no one

Hello, everyone, and how are you today? We are doing just fine, thank you, as we gaze at birds on the nearby telephone wire and the official mascot curls up for a much-needed nap. Meanwhile, we are perusing our ever-growing to-do list and firing up the trusty coffee kettle to brew yet another cup of stimulation. As always, you are invited to join us. Now, though, the time has come to get cracking. We hope you have a simply smashing day that is both productive and meaningful. And of course, do stay in touch. We appreciate your tips and insights. …

In a highly significant move, a panel of independent experts voted unanimously that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should approve the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a recommendation that holds the potential to transform the way contraception is delivered in the U.S., STAT reports. After nearly two days of deliberations, the FDA advisory panel voted 17-to-0 after weighing a gamut of data and analyses to assess whether the pill — which was first approved as a prescription medicine decades ago — would be safe, effective and, importantly, easy for women of all ages to use appropriately. The FDA is expected to make a final decision this summer.