Wyden decries ‘astonishingly low’ tax rates for pharma companies as he probes business maneuvers

Thanks to changes in tax law six years ago, several of the largest pharmaceutical companies saw their tax rates fall substantially, but they also reported that most of their profits were shifted offshore in an effort to avoid paying U.S. taxes, according to a memo by a U.S. Senate Committee.

Specifically, the average effective tax rate for seven of the biggest drug makers fell by 40% — dropping to 11.6% in 2020, down from 19.6% in 2016. In 2017, a new law was passed that permanently lowered corporate tax rates from 35% to 21%.