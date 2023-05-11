 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Biotech
Health
The Obesity Revolution
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Wyden decries ‘astonishingly low’ tax rates for pharma companies as he probes business maneuvers

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman May 11, 2023

Reprints
Calculator
APStock

Thanks to changes in tax law six years ago, several of the largest pharmaceutical companies saw their tax rates fall substantially, but they also reported that most of their profits were shifted offshore in an effort to avoid paying U.S. taxes, according to a memo by a U.S. Senate Committee.

Specifically, the average effective tax rate for seven of the biggest drug makers fell by 40% — dropping to 11.6% in 2020, down from 19.6% in 2016. In 2017, a new law was passed that permanently lowered corporate tax rates from 35% to 21%.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

The tragedy of the Golden Gate Bridge’s $400 million…
The tragedy of the Golden Gate Bridge’s $400 million anti-suicide net
‘Robbing Peter to pay Paul’: Obesity experts debate risks…
‘Robbing Peter to pay Paul’: Obesity experts debate risks of new weight loss drugs
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Scientists use ‘mini-brains’ to study microglia, the brain’s cleanup…
Scientists use ‘mini-brains’ to study microglia, the brain’s cleanup crew and key players in neurological disease
Pharmalittle: FDA panel recommends first OTC birth control pill;…
Pharmalittle: FDA panel recommends first OTC birth control pill; Senate hearing on insulin costs satisfies no…
How the FDA’s pandemic flexibilities boosted mental health apps…
How the FDA’s pandemic flexibilities boosted mental health apps — and what happens now

Recommended Stories