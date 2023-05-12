 Skip to Main Content
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman May 12, 2023

Pharmalot Coming/Going STILL
Alex Hogan/STAT

Hired someone new and exciting? Promoted a rising star? Finally solved that hard-to-fill spot? Share the news with us, and we’ll share it with others. That’s right. Send us your changes, and we’ll find a home for them. Don’t be shy. Everyone wants to know who is coming and going.

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Day One Biopharmaceuticals hired Raphaël Rousseau as chief medical officer. Previously, he worked at Neogene Therapeutics, where he was also chief medical officer.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

