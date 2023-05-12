 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Health
STAT+
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pharmalittle: U.S. Senate committee passes PBM bills; Pfizer CEO predicts pharma will sue over Medicare price negotiations

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman May 12, 2023

Reprints
Alex Hogan/STAT

And so, another working week will soon draw to a close. Not a moment too soon, yes? This is, you may recall, our treasured signal to daydream about weekend plans. Our agenda will focus largely on Mrs. Pharmalot as she turns another page on the calendar and also on fostering a potential mascot — wish us luck. And of course, we hope to squeeze in another listening party. The rotation will likely include this, this, this and this. And what about you? Once again, this is a wonderful time to enjoy the great outdoors — beaches, woods, and lakes are beckoning. Or you could putter about your castle — a little spring cleaning is a good thing. And if mom is around, remember to say hi. Well, whatever you do, have a grand time. But be safe. Enjoy, and see you soon. …

The U.S. Senate health committee passed a package of bills aimed at speeding generic drug competition and reining in pharmacy benefit managers, but it failed to pass an ambitious reform despite strong bipartisan support, STAT explains. The committee passed, 18 to 3, a bill that would ban pharmacy benefit managers from using spread pricing. The bill would also require that pharmacy benefit managers disclose rebates, fees, and other payments they receive and pass them on to the insurers for whom they negotiate the concessions. Lawmakers did not vote on a bill that would ban pharmacy benefit managers from charging administrative fees based on a percentage of a drug’s list price.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Tracking the FDA advisory panel on Sarepta’s gene therapy…
Tracking the FDA advisory panel on Sarepta’s gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy
AbbVie sues a behind-the-scenes company for exploiting its patient…
AbbVie sues a behind-the-scenes company for exploiting its patient assistance program
Tracking the FDA advisory panel on Sarepta’s gene therapy…
Tracking the FDA advisory panel on Sarepta’s gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy
AbbVie sues a behind-the-scenes company for exploiting its patient…
AbbVie sues a behind-the-scenes company for exploiting its patient assistance program
Senate panel passes a suite of drug pricing bills…
Senate panel passes a suite of drug pricing bills — but fails to advance one major…
Key House Democrat demands NIH answer for pace of…
Key House Democrat demands NIH answer for pace of long Covid research

Recommended Stories