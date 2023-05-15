 Skip to Main Content
U.S. Supreme Court declines bid by Teva to hear ‘skinny labeling’ case with implications for generic drug access

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman May 15, 2023

Medical costs
Adobe

After months of anticipation, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal of a lower court ruling that throws into question whether generic companies can “carve out” uses for their medicines and supply Americans with cheaper alternatives to brand-name drugs.

At issue is skinny labeling, which happens when a generic company seeks regulatory approval to market its medicine for a specific use, but not other patented uses for which a brand-name drug is prescribed. For instance, a generic drug could be marketed to treat one type of heart problem, but not another. In doing so, the generic company seeks to avoid lawsuits claiming patent infringement.

This tactic has been a linchpin among generic companies ever since the Hatch-Waxman Act went into effect nearly four decades ago. The federal law established the mechanisms by which generic drugs can more readily enter the marketplace. And skinny labeling, which amounts to a carve-out, is one way that Congress attempted to foster more competition to benefit consumers.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

