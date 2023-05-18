 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Supreme Court rules against Amgen in closely watched case over scope of patent claims

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman May 18, 2023

Reprints
Patent folder IP nationalism
Adobe

In a case that had the pharmaceutical industry on edge, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that Amgen failed to disclose sufficient information about patent claims for a best-selling drug.

The court ruled unanimously that Amgen failed to provide what amounts to a roadmap for others to recreate the claims made in two patents for Repatha, a cholesterol medication. A federal appeals court had previously invalidated the patents after deciding that Amgen filed an overly expansive patent claim that did not disclose enough information so someone else can make the same product, or invention.

advertisement

The case had its roots in a long-running battle between Amgen and two other drug companies — Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals — that market a rival cholesterol treatment. They argued the Amgen patent claims were so broad, and not adequately backed up with sufficient details, that they would be precluded from selling their own medication if the Amgen patents were allowed to stand.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Gene therapy death not caused by CRISPR, investigators confirm
Gene therapy death not caused by CRISPR, investigators confirm
Senators probing largest Medicare Advantage plans over how algorithms…
Senators probing largest Medicare Advantage plans over how algorithms factor in care denials
Why we need mandatory labeling of GMO products
Why we need mandatory labeling of GMO products
How I helped Pfizer think through the ethics of…
How I helped Pfizer think through the ethics of Viagra 25 years ago
After new cluster, health officials warn mpox could resurge…
After new cluster, health officials warn mpox could resurge this summer
New Biden science agency ARPA-H launches first program, targeting…
New Biden science agency ARPA-H launches first program, targeting bone regrowth

Recommended Stories