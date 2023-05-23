Pharmalittle: Pfizer and Novo disclose upbeat data on oral weight loss drugs; PBM trade group blasts House committee over hearing

Rise and shine, another busy day is on the way. We can tell because the official mascot and his stay-over playmate are furiously bounding about the Pharmalot grounds and the rumble of vehicles passing outside our window is growing noisier. But this is to be expected. So we will pursue the usual routine and trot down to the Pharmalot cafeteria for a cup of stimulation. Our choice today is toasted hazelnut. Feel free to join us, or grab a bottle of water, if you prefer. Meanwhile, we have, once again, assembled a few items of interest for you to peruse. We hope you successfully tackle your to-do list and have a splendid day. And please do keep in touch. …

Novo Nordisk disclosed that an oral version of semaglutide, the drug marketed as Ozempic and Wegovy, led to dramatic weight loss in a trial enrolling people with obesity, STAT writes. The company plans to seek U.S. and E.U. approvals later this year. A lower-dose version of the drug is already approved as a treatment for type 2 diabetes under the brand name Rybelsus. Meanwhile, an oral drug from Pfizer causes a similar amount of weight loss as Ozempic, according to results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, CNBC says. The study results also suggest the Pfizer medicine may be as effective for weight loss as Ozempic, although there are stark differences in dosage levels.

advertisement

Walgreens asked a U.S. judge to vacate an arbitration award of more than $642 million to Humana Health Plan in a drug-pricing dispute, calling the “staggering” sum the result of a “miscarriage of justice,” Reuters reports. Separately, Humana asked the court to confirm the award. The insurer claimed Walgreens had submitted “millions of falsely-inflated” prescription drug prices for more than a decade, resulting in significant overcharges for Humana. Walgreens argued it had long reported its retail prices as “usual and customary” on reimbursement claims, and alleged Humana was aware its discount drug-price program was not part of “usual and customary” submissions.