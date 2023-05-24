 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pharmalittle: Biden administration proposes yearly audit for costliest Medicaid drugs; few at high risk of HIV take prevention pills

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman May 24, 2023

Reprints
Alex Hogan/STAT

Top of the morning to you. The middle of the week is upon us and, since you made it this far, why not forge ahead? After all, there is always light at the end of the proverbial tunnel. You never know what you may accomplish. So please join us as we celebrate this notion with a cup or three of delicious stimulation. Our choice today is vanilla macadamia nut. And as always, we have assembled a menu of tidbits to help you along. So please dig in. Have a smashing day and please feel free to forward any secrets you come across. Our “in basket” is always open. …

The Biden administration is planning to conduct a yearly audit to verify the prices drugmakers charge on a handful of the costliest prescriptions covered by Medicaid, the Associated Press explains. Under the proposal, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services would require as many as 10 drugmakers every year to furnish the government with proprietary and non-proprietary information as evidence to support the price it charges states, which administer Medicaid. Drugs that cost Medicaid the most money — some as much as $2 million per treatment — will be selected for the survey.

advertisement

Under an upcoming rule proposed by the Biden administration, pharmacy benefit managers that contract with Medicaid would have to reveal the prices they pay for medicines, Modern Healthcare writes. The move seeks to curb spread pricing, a practice in which pharmacy benefit managers charge insurance companies, employers, or government programs more for medicines than they actually pay. If finalized, this would be the first time that pharmacy benefit managers are required to disclose actual drug prices under federal law. The regulation also would make specialty drugs administered in hospitals eligible for rebates.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Social media risks for youth mental health highlighted in…
Social media risks for youth mental health highlighted in new surgeon general report
What does generative AI mean for health care? We…
What does generative AI mean for health care? We asked the experts
How Tennessee is creating new opportunities for doctors trained…
How Tennessee is creating new opportunities for doctors trained outside the U.S.
FDA delays decision on Sarepta’s gene therapy for Duchenne…
FDA delays decision on Sarepta’s gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Battle for the soul of Illumina is also a…
Battle for the soul of Illumina is also a referendum on its CEO
Congress highlighted a chemo drug’s price to blast PBMs…
Congress highlighted a chemo drug’s price to blast PBMs — but it’s not a PBM issue

Recommended Stories